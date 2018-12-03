WWE Stars Visit Estadio Azteca (Photos, Videos), Wolfgang, Biggest Battle Royal Victories (Video)

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the biggest battle royal victories.
- WWE NXT UK Superstar Wolfgang turns 32 years old today while former World Heavyweight Champion Jack Swagger turns 36 and ECW Original Super Crazy turns 45.
- Nia Jax and Kalisto recently visited Estadio Azteca to hang with the Cruz Azul soccer team in Mexico City. Below are photos from the appearance:
.@NiaJaxWWE was gifted a custom tee-shirt from the Cruz Azul soccer club on a recent trip to Estadio Azteca in Mexico City! pic.twitter.com/XvOEUQ4rnr— WWE (@WWE) December 3, 2018
.@KalistoWWE and @NiaJaxWWE had the chance to visit Estadio Azteca in Mexico City--one of the biggest arenas in the world! pic.twitter.com/ipTRyZlZgC— WWE (@WWE) December 3, 2018
