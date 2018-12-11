WWE Superstar Shoots Book Cover At The PC (Video), WWE NXT Women's Fatal 4 Way Update, RAW Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in San Diego.

- Lacey Evans has joined Bianca Belair as confirmed participants in the Fatal 4 Way to determine the WWE NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" opponent for NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. The Fatal 4 Way will air on the December 26 NXT episode. NXT General Manager William Regal announced on Twitter today that Evans has qualified. Below is WWE's announcement on the match, confirming a qualifying match between Mia Yim and Reina Gonzalez for Wednesday:

Fatal 4-Way Match to determine Baszler's TakeOver: Phoenix challenger Lacey Evans has qualified for the NXT Women's Title No. 1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way Match on Dec. 26, joining the undefeated Bianca Belair in the four-Superstar fray to decide champion Shayna Baszler's next challenger at TakeOver: Phoenix. The Lady of NXT was announced as the newest addition to the match via a tweet from NXT General Manager William Regal. With the addition of Evans, just two spots remain open in the all-important showdown slated for the Dec. 26 episode of WWE NXT. One of those spots will be filled on this week's NXT, streaming Wednesday at 8/7 C on the award-winning WWE Network, when Mia Yim battles Reina González in a Qualifying Match.

See Also Titus O'Neil Reveals Who Would Be His Dream Tag Team Partner For His Final Match

- Titus O'Neil revealed on Twitter that he has a new book coming out in 2019 through WWE Publishing and ECW Press. The book is titled "There's No Such Thing As A BAD Kid" and will be released in the summer. He tweeted the following from the cover shoot at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando today: