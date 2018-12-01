WWE Switching NXT TakeOver And Hall Of Fame At WrestleMania 35 Weekend

WWE will going back to the old format of having NXT TakeOver on Friday and the Hall of Fame on Saturday for this year's WrestleMania Weekend. Both events will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. WrestleMania 35 will take place from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

PWInsider received a statement from WWE on the change:

"WWE will be going back to its previous WrestleMania Week schedule with NXT TakeOver on Friday, April 5 and the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, April 6. We believe this better serves our fans."

This change up is also notable because NXT will not run head-to-head with the sold-out ROH / NJPW G1 SuperCard that will emanate from Madison Square Garden on Saturday (April 6).

Until the G1 Supercard, WWE had successfully prevented any other wrestling companies from booking MSG. G1 Supercard will be the first non-WWE wrestling event since the formation of WWE in 1963 as the WWWF. Before that, the NWA Capitol Wrestling Corporation would exclusively run the Garden, however that was still owned by Vince McMahon Sr. (and Joseph "Toots" Mondt) and was the precursor to the WWWF. Before that, you'd have to go to 1957 when Manhattan Wrestling Enterprises stopped running the Garden, which was owned by Mondt.

WCW did hold an event at the Paramount Theater (now called the Hulu Theater) in 1996, which is a 5,000 seat facility located beneath the Madison Square Garden arena, but not at the arena itself.