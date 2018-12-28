WWE Teases Special Elias Segment For NYE RAW, Who Topped WWE Power Rankings?, Most WWE Wins In 2018

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" series with Vic Joseph looking at the 5 Superstars with the most wins in 2018, as of December 23. The list covers the most wins in 2018 by pinfall, submission, disqualification and count-outs, on RAW, SmackDown, pay-per-view events, Kickoff pre-shows and Tribute to the Troops. The Superstars with the most wins in 2018 are - AJ Styles with 26 wins, SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka with 27 wins, Braun Strowman with 29 wins, Finn Balor with 31 wins, Seth Rollins with 35 wins.

- WWE is teasing a special performance by Elias on the New Year's Eve edition of RAW, which tapes tonight in Detroit and airs on Monday night. They posted the following teaser for the show:

How will Elias rock New Year's Eve? It wouldn't be a special New Year's Eve edition of Monday Night Raw without a performance by Raw's resident troubadour, Elias. With this special episode emanating from Detroit Rock City, expect to welcome 2019 with a tune or two. Sure, there's a ball dropping in Times Square at midnight, but when it comes to ringing in the New Year, we would much rather "Walk With Elias." Don't miss a special New Year's Eve edition of Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network.

- As seen below, new WWE United States Champion Rusev has topped the Weekly WWE Power Rankings. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey ranked #2 while the #3 spot went to RAW Tag Team Champions Chad Gable & Bobby Roode, the #4 spot went to Seth Rollins and the #5 spot went to Mustafa Ali.