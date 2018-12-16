WWE TLC: AJ Styles Vs. Daniel Bryan (WWE Title Match)

WWE Title Match: AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan

We go to the ring and out first comes AJ Styles. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton.

The bell rings and they size each other up but Bryan immediately rolls to the floor for some boos. Bryan jogs a bit at ringside as the referee counts. Bryan returns to the ring as fans do some dueling chants. Bryan goes back to the floor to stall, laughing and raising his arms out as the crowd boos. Bryan returns to the ring as the dueling chants pick up. They lock up and go to the corner. AJ ducks a cheap shot and chops Bryan. AJ unloads out of the corner now, taking Bryan to another corner. Bryan takes AJ down but AJ comes right back and gets the upperhand. Bryan avoids a dropkick but AJ comes right back and connects with a dropkick. AJ sends Bryan out of the ring now as the referee counts.

AJ launches himself over the top rope but Bryan kicks him on the way down. Bryan sends AJ ribs-first into the barrier. Bryan brings it back into the ring and delivers kicks in the corner. Bryan whips AJ and drops him with another knee to the gut. Bryan puts knees to the back and manhandles AJ while he's down on the mat. Bryan drives more knees into AJ. Bryan bends AJ over his knees in a modified surfboard now. Bryan backs off and delivers a headbutt. Bryan with some trash talking and a big chop in the corner, and another. AJ turns it around with chops of his own in the corner. Bryan works on the neck and keeps control of AJ while AJ is upside down in the corner. Bryan knocks AJ back with an uppercut and talks more trash.

Bryan with kicks against the ropes now, sending AJ back out of the ring. AJ returns to the ring and fights Bryan back into a corner. AJ unloads but Bryan comes back with a kick to the gut. More back and forth now. Bryan sends AJ face-first into the turnbuckles with a drop toe hold. Bryan with corner dropkicks. AJ clotheslines to block the second attempt, coming out of the corner. The referee counts as they are both down now. AJ unloads and gets up first, beating Bryan around the ring. AJ beats Bryan down in the corner as the referee warns him and has to pull him away.

AJ with strikes. Bryan blocks but AJ drops him for a 2 count. AJ mounts Bryan now. Bryan rolls and avoids a Styles Clash attempt. AJ follows and sends Bryan into the ring post twice. The referee counts as AJ brings it back in at the 6 count. Bryan pleads from his knees now as AJ stalks him. AJ backs Bryan into the corner. Bryan charges but AJ drops his neck over the knee. AJ with a 2 count.

AJ goes for the reverse moonsault DDT from the corner but it's blocked. Bryan with several knee strikes to the face. Bryan with a big German suplex for a close 2 count. Bryan with kicks while AJ is on his knees. The last kick levels AJ for a 2 count. They go back and forth now. AJ springboards in with a forearm but can't hit it. Bryan with the Dragon Screw. AJ ends up slamming Bryan's leg around the ring post several times. Bryan comes back with an enziguri and more strikes in the corner as the referee counts.

Bryan takes it to the top for the hurricanrana but it's countered. Bryan avoids the Styles Clash again. This leads to AJ applying a half-Crab submission, working on the knee and trying to make Bryan tap as he crawls for the bottom rope. AJ re-positions but Bryan ends up applying The LeBell Lock. AJ resists but Bryan tightens it. They break and trade shots, both going down after a pele kick. Fans chant "this is awesome" now as the referee counts both of them. They get up and trade shots in the middle of the ring as fans go along with them. Bryan kicks AJ back into the corner. Bryan charges from the opposite corner but AJ dropkicks him. AJ ends up springboarding in with the big 450 but Bryan somehow kicks out at 2.

AJ ends up applying the Calf Crusher now as Bryan is facing the middle of the ring. Bryan looks towards the bottom rope and finally makes it. Bryan rolls to the floor and clutches his knee. Fans chant "this is awesome!" now. Bryan rolls right back to the floor and sells the leg injury. AJ follows but Bryan decks him. Bryan sends AJ into the barrier but he jumps over into the timekeeper's area. AJ with a forearm. AJ flies over the barrier and rocks AJ. AJ brings it back in at the 7 count. AJ waits and calls for the Phenomenal Forearm but he runs into the referee as Bryan goes under. They trade attempts and Bryan gets the roll-up on the mat for the pin to retain.

Winner: Daniel Bryan

