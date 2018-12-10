WWE TLC Betting Odds: Two Champions Favored To Lose, Daniel Bryan Vs. AJ Styles, Ronda Rousey

Betting odds are now available in the global market for This Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view on the WWE Network. Thanks to our friends at Bet Wrestling for sending the following:

As usual, Ronda Rousey has the best projection of winning compared to anyone else on the card with odds of -750 to successfully retain the Raw Women's Championship. Another heavily favored performer is Drew McIntyre with odds of -475 of defeating Finn Balor.

While Daniel Bryan is favored to successfully retain the WWE Championship against former champion AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose is a -160 favorite to attain victory against Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, although a DQ or Count Out would still prevent that title from changing hands.

With multi-person matches, including Triple Threat Matches, all participants often have "underdog odds" due to the added competitor(s) decreasing the probability of all involved, although some are more favored than others. This is the case in two title matches on the PPV, with Asuka having the most favorable odds at +120 against Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro) have the best odds of all three teams at +110 defending against The New Day and The Usos.

In a TLC Match, Braun Strowman has convincing odds of -320 to overcome Baron Corbin, while Bobby Lashley is a -155 favorite to beat Elias. All matches are graded by "Final Decision" / "End of Broadcast" grading to account for a match being restarted via "Dusty Finish". All with a minus signs are the favorites and plus signs are underdogs. These odds will change leading up to and even during to the event, may flip altogether and can be followed in real time.

WWE Raw Women's Championship

Ronda Rousey (c) -750 vs Nia Jax +450

WWE Championship

Daniel Bryan (c) -245 vs AJ Styles +175

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Seth Rollins (c) +120 vs Dean Ambrose -160

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat

The Bar (c) +110 vs The New Day +205 vs The Usos +223

Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match

Braun Strowman -320 vs Baron Corbin +240

Smackdown Women's Championship

Becky Lynch (c) +340 vs Asuka +120 vs Charlotte Flair +135

Bobby Lashley -155 vs Elias +115

Drew McInyre -475 vs Finn Balor +325