WWE TLC: Braun Strowman Vs. Baron Corbin (TLC Match)

TLC Match: Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

We go to the ring and referee Heath Slater is out. JoJo goes over the stipulations for this match - Baron Corbin will become the permanent RAW General Manager if he wins but he will lose all power if he loses. The injured Braun Strowman will receive a Royal Rumble match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar if he wins. Out first comes the General Manager-Elect, Corbin.

Corbin takes the mic and says he understands there have been complaints about his job as GM. He takes these very seriously and they don't fall on deaf ears. He listens to every fan and respects what they have to say. So here's what he has to say... too bad, get used to it! Corbin says after Slater counts to 10 and he wins by forfeit, he will be the new permanent GM. Corbin doesn't want to waste any more time. He calls for the bell. Slater starts counting. Corbin makes it past the half-way mark but the music interrupts and out comes Strowman with one arm in a sling.

Strowman steps on the apron as fans do the "get these hands!" chant. Corbin tells him to bring it. Strowman says Corbin failed to realize that there are no disqualifications in TLC matches. Strowman says it would be perfectly legal if someone wanted to help him out, like someone who's tired of working for a crappy General Manager. Apollo Crews appears at ringside with a steel chair. RAW Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Bobby Roode are also seen at ringside with chairs now. Corbin starts to look worried. Finn Balor appears at ringside with a chair now as Corbin looks to leave the ring. Balor, Crews, Roode and Gable step up on the apron with their chairs now. Corbin tells Slater to get them out of here. Fans chant for tables. Slater responds by taking off his referee t-shirt as fans pop. Slater tosses it at Corbin and then drops him with a right hand.

Everyone surrounds Corbin in the ring now as Strowman watches from the apron. They all take turns with chair shots to Corbin now. Corbin gets knocked out of the ring. They look on from the ring as Slater puts his referee shirt back on. Corbin backs up the ramp and wants nothing to do with this. The music interrupts as WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle comes out. Fans chant "you suck!" now. Angle grabs a chair from the TLC set on the stage. Corbin charges but Angle hits him with the chair. Angle unloads with the chair now, sending Corbin into the ring. Roode and Gable hit their double team moonsault - neckbreaker combo. Crews goes to the top with a big Frogsplash. They lift Corbin as Angle drops Corbin with the Angle Slam. Balor follows up with the Coup de Grace. Slater and Strowman have a few friendly words as Strowman walks over and puts his boot on Corbin for the pin.

Winner: Braun Strowman

