WWE TLC: Cedric Alexander Vs. Buddy Murphy (WWE Cruiserweight Title Match, Kickoff)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy

We go to Vic Joseph, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness at ringside as they hype up the Kickoff match. Cedric Alexander makes his way out first. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy is is out next.

The bell rings and they lock up. They trade holds for a minute and we have a stalemate in the middle of the ring. Cedric with a takedown that sends Murphy out of the ring. He comes back in but Cedric ends up nailing a dropkick to the face for a close 2 count.

Murphy looks to take control but Cedric rocks him from the apron. Cedric goes to fly in but Murphy knocks him out of the air with a big knee. Cedric ends up on the outside again as Murphy gets up. The screen splits with a quick promo for tonight's RAW Women's Title match. Murphy keeps Cedric grounded now, driving elbows into him while he's down. Murphy with a 2 count. Cedric takes Murphy into the corner but he runs into a boot. Murphy chokes Cedric from the second rope as the referee warns him. Murphy drops Cedric to the mat. Murphy comes off the second rope but Cedric connects with a superkick to the chest.

Cedric mounts offense now. Cedric with a Flatliner. Cedric knocks Murphy off the apron and brings him right back into the ring. Cedric with a top rope flying clothesline for a close 2 count. Murphy counters the Lumbar Check but Cedric fights. Cedric blocks Murphy's Law but Murphy drops him for a 2 count with a a handful of tights. Cedric with a Michinoku Driver in the middle of the ring for another close 2 count.

Cedric drops Murphy with a big right hand in the middle of the ring, and another. The referee checks on a dazed Murphy. Murphy looks to make a comeback but Cedric drops him again. Cedric goes to the second rope but Murphy cuts him off. Murphy with a sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count. Murphy kicks Cedric to the apron and follows. Murphy wastes time and Cedric jumps up, slamming Murphy on the apron. Murphy brings it back into the ring for a close 2 count. Cedric immediately grabs him and hits the Lumbar Check but Murphy breaks the pin with his foot on the bottom rope. Cedric can't believe it.

Cedric follows Murphy to the floor and brings him back in the ring. Cedric approaches but Murphy pulls him face-first into the turnbuckles. Murphy knocks Cedric down with another running knee. Murphy hits Murphy's Law in the middle of the ring for the pin to retain.

Winner: Buddy Murphy

This is from our live coverage of TLC. To access our full WWE TLC coverage, click here.