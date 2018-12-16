WWE TLC: Dean Ambrose Vs. Seth Rollins (WWE Intercontinental Title Match)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins

We go to the ring and out first comes Dean Ambrose. WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins is out next. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo.

The bell rings and they have words in the middle of the ring as a "burn it down!" chant starts. Ambrose tuns away from Rollins. Rollins mushes him and yells at him to get it going. They go at it and go to the ropes as the referee counts. Rollins backs off. They trade strikes with Rollins getting the upperhand now, working Ambrose around the ring into the corners. Ambrose fights out of a corner and unloads. Ambrose sends Rollins to the apron but he thrusts and flies back in with a clothesline. Rollins with shots in the corner again. Ambrose retreats to the floor for a breather. Rollins follows and charges but Ambrose catches him, dropping him face-first into the announce table.

Ambrose brings it back in and works Rollins over on the mat. Ambrose with a 2 count. Ambrose uses the middle rope as the referee warns him. Ambrose with a suplex for another 2 count. Ambrose keeps Rollins grounded in the middle of the ring now. Ambrose ends up coming off the second rope with a big shot but Rollins kicks out at 2. Ambrose with another quick pin attempt. Ambrose puts a knee to Rollins' back and keeps him grounded now. Ambrose continues to dominate with offense, including a shot from the second rope and a stiff clothesline. Ambrose goes to the second rope for an ax handle but Rollins decks him on the way down. Ambrose counters with a neckbreaker for a 2 count, and another, and a third. Ambrose shows some frustration now.

Rollins finally looks to mount some offense but Ambrose kicks out. Rollins sends Ambrose into the turnbuckles. Ambrose with big shots to the leg and the knee now. Ambrose with a Cloverleaf submission in the middle of the ring. Rollins finally makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold. Rollins falls out of the ring to the floor for a breather. Ambrose walks around the ring to some boos. Ambrose picks Rollins up on the apron and talks some trash but Rollins drops him over the top rope.

Rollins ends up going for a suicide dive but Ambrose rocks him at the ropes. Ambrose comes in but Rollins hits a Slingblade. Rollins with a Blockbuster now as he sells the injured leg. Rollins clotheslines Ambrose over the top rope to the floor. Rollins runs the ropes and hits the suicide dive, sending Ambrose into the barrier. Rollins nails a second suicide dive but he stays down and clutches his knee. Rollins goes to the top but Ambrose cuts him off. Ambrose climbs up for a superplex, taunting the fans for boos. Rollins resists and headbutts Ambrose up high. Rollins goes for the sunset flip powerbomb but his knee goes out and he falls. Rollins gets back up and hits a Buckle Bomb across the ring. Ambrose kicks out at 2.

More back and forth between the two now. They collide in the middle of the ring and they both go down. They trade strikes in the middle of the ring now, unloading. Rollins with a headbutt and a big kick. Ambrose avoids a shot and slams Rollins with a Facebuster for another 2 count. Ambrose climbs to the top but Rollins runs up, slipping on the way up. Ambrose counters and crotches Rollins over the top. Ambrose sends Rollins to the mat and covers for another pin attempt. Ambrose with more trash talking. Rollins blocks Dirty Deeds. A loud "this is boring!" chant starts up.

Ambrose mocks Rollins' stomp and goes for it but Rollins nails an enziguri. Rollins with the Ripcord knee for a close 2 count. Rollins goes to the top for a Frogsplash but Ambrose gets his knees up. Ambrose with a 2 count. More back and forth. Ambrose goes to the top but Rollins runs up and brings him down with a suplex. Rollins holds it and hits the Falcon Arrow for another 2 count. Rollins drops Ambrose back to the mat again, talking trash and knocking him back again. Rollins goes for a kick but Ambrose stops him and puts his fist out for a Shield-style bump. Rollins looks at his fist and thinks about it. Rollins knocks the fist away and drops Ambrose. Rollins charges and they go to the floor as Rollins snaps a bit. Rollins sends Ambrose into the barrier. Rollins goes for a powerbomb into the barrier and he nails it. Rollins returns to the ring as the referee counts. Rollins brings Ambrose back into the ring. Rollins grabs Ambrose's face and says he didn't want it to come to this. Rollins goes on talking and says this is for Roman Reigns. He slaps Ambrose.

Rollins goes for the Stomp but Ambrose grabs him out of nowhere and hits Dirty Deeds. Ambrose covers for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE Intercontinental Champion: Dean Ambrose

