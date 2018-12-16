WWE TLC: Drew McIntyre Vs. Finn Balor

Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre

We go to the ring and out first comes Drew McIntyre. Finn Balor is out next.

The bell rings and Drew takes it to the corner but backs off. Balor with a big chop but Drew tosses him in the corner and unloads. Drew drops Balor with a chop and talks some trash. Drew stomps now. Balor fights back with kicks but Drew turns it right back around and takes him back to the corner. Drew with more offense before taking Balor back up top and talking more trash, which backfires. Balor drops Drew near the corner and goes to work. Balor goes to the top but Drew cuts him off. Drew tosses Balor across the ring with a belly-to-belly suplex. The announcers point to how Drew's knee went out on the throw.

Fans chant for Balor as he tries to mount offense but Drew shuts him back down. Drew with a boot to the chest and another big throw across the ring. Drew with a 2 count. Drew keeps Balor grounded again and works on his arm. Drew brings Balor up and drops him again. Drew powers up with a big suplex and another 2 count. Drew keeps Balor down by his arm now, taunting him. Balor finally turns it around and stomps on Drew's chest.

Balor with a big chop in the corner. Drew catches Balor in a side-slam attempt but Balor turns it into a DDT. Balor clotheslines Drew over the top rope to the floor. Balor runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Drew back down. Balor brings it back in and hits a Slingblade. Drew comes back and hits a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker for a close 2 count.

Drew with more trash talking, saying Balor and Dolph Ziggler are worthless to him. Balor counters a move for a 2 count. Balor drops Drew with a kick from the apron. Balor goes to the top for Coup de Grace but Drew cuts him off again. Drew with a big chop while Balor is up top. Drew climbs up and drives Balor down from the second rope. Balor still kicks out at 2 and Drew can't believe it. Balor gets dumped to the floor but he comes back to trap Drew in the ring apron, beating on him. Drew catches Balor and sends him into the apron face-first. Drew smiles at Balor and drops him with the Glasgow Kiss headbutt.

Drew poses at ringside while keeping Balor down. Drew tosses Balor back in the ring and the referee checks on him. Ziggler comes from behind from the crowd and drops Drew at ringside with a superkick. Ziggler brings a steel chair over but Drew kicks it into his face. Drew rolls Ziggler into the ring and the referee tells him not to bring the chair in. Drew brings it in and Balor kicks it back into him. Balor goes to the top and hits Coup de Grace on Drew for the pin to win.

Winner: Finn Balor

