WWE TLC: Elias Vs. Bobby Lashley (Ladder Match, Kickoff)

Ladder Match: Elias vs. Bobby Lashley

It's time for this match on the Kickoff. Michael Cole is at ringside with Renee Young and Corey Graves. We see Elias' guitar hanging above the ring.

Lashley drops Elias first for the first significant offense. Lashley goes under the ring for a ladder but Elias kicks it back into him. Elias works Lashley over at ringside. Elias slides two ladders into the ring. Elias goes to climb for the guitar but Lio Rush interferes. Elias tires to send him into a ladder but he avoids it and goes to the floor. Lashley comes in to take advantage but Elias drops him with a knee.

Elias with strikes in the corner now. Lashley counters a whip and sends Elias into a ladder that's leaning in the corner, back-first. Lashley with another shot as Elias goes down and the ladder falls on him. Lashley with a long vertical suplex. Lashley goes on and slams a ladder on Elias. We go to a break.

Back from the break and Elias has turned it around. Lashley counters and launches Elias over his head, into the ladder leaning in the corner. We get a replay as Elias lands hard. Lashley beats on Elias while he's down in the corner and places a ladder in his face, driving it into his jaw. Lashley stands another ladder up and looks to climb for the guitar. Elias ends up coming back and powerbombing Lashley into a ladder. Elias climbs up but Rush meets him at the top. Elias knocks Rush to the mat. Elias unhooks the guitar and wins the match.

Winner: Elias

