WWE TLC: Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox Vs. R-Truth & Carmella (Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 Finals)

Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 Finals: Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox vs. R-Truth and Carmella

We go to the ring and out first comes R-Truth and Carmella. They rap together and head to the ring. Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox are out next with The Singh Brothers. Mike Rome announces the match while Vic, Cole and Renee go over things. Truth starts off with Jinder.

Back and forth to start. Jinder gets the upperhand and poses some but it backfires. Truth with offense and a close 2 count. More quick pin attempts and counters. Carmella and Alicia tag in next. Truth and Carmella deliver hip tosses to their opponents at the same time. They clear the ring and call for a dance break. The Singh Brothers enter the ring to break the dance break up but they just end up dancing. Truth knocks Samir Singh out of the ring and then tosses Sunil Singh. Fox comes in and goes at it with Carmella. Fox with a swinging neckbreaker for a 2 count.

Fox keeps Carmella grounded on the mat now. Carmella breaks it and turns things around. Fox comes right back with a knee to knock Carmella back. Fox with a Northern Lights suplex for a 2 count. Fox keeps Carmella grounded in the middle of the ring now. Truth rallies the crowd as Carmella crawls for the tag.

Truth and Jinder tag in. Truth unloads and drops Jinder with a heel kick to the face. Truth plays to the crowd for a pop. Singh distracts Truth but Jinder can't turn it around as Fox tags herself in. Truth nails Jinder but Fox comes in and she wants Carmella. Truth and Fox do some comedy as he upsets her. Fox kicks Truth in the gut but he dodges the scissors kick. Carmella comes in and superkicks Fox for a close 2 count as Jinder assists. Truth sends Jinder to the floor and kicks him back. Carmella superkicks a Singh brother. Fox tries to take advantage but can't get the pin. More back and forth until Carmella rolls Fox into the Code of Silence for the win.

Winners: R-Truth and Carmella

