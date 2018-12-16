WWE TLC: Natalya Vs. Ruby Riott (Tables Match)

Tables Match: Natalya vs. Ruby Riott

Back from a break and out comes Natalya first as we see tables around the ring. The Riott Squad is out next - Ruby Riott with Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan.

The bell rings and Ruby taunts Natalya to start. Natalya unloads first. Logan tries to interfere from the floor and Natalya fights her off, then taking Riott to the corner. Liv grabs Natalya's leg from the floor, allowing Riott to get the upperhand in the ring. They go to the floor and Natalya slams Ruby's face into a table. Natalya goes on and tries to suplex Riott from the apron through a table on the floor but she can't get it. Natalya runs the ropes and Liv takes a bullet for Ruby as Natalya spears Liv off the apron, through the table on the floor. Logan and Ruby check on Liv now. Officials also come down to check on her.

Ruby comes back in but Natalya takes control, hitting a German suplex. Logan tries to interfere but Natalya knocks her back into the barrier. Natalya works Riott over on the floor now. Natalya talks some trash and calls Riott a b---h, then slaps her in the face. Natalya positions a table on the floor. Natalya tries to powerbomb Ruby through the table but she can't hit it. Logan interferes again and this leads to Natalya powerslamming her through a table. Natalya yells at Logan to stay down now.

Riott takes advantage of Natalya dealing with Logan, sending her face-first into the apron. Riott has the table with Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart on it now, pressing Natalya's face into it and talking trash about how he was ashamed of Natalya. Riott whips Natalya into the steel ring steps. More back and forth in the ring now. The Anvil table is leaning in the corner but they both avoid it. Natalya with a Sharpshooter now with Riott facing the table in the corner. Riott pulls the table over and it hits Natalya in the back of the head, breaking the Sharpshooter.

Riott goes to the floor for a breather. Riott returns to the ring and stands the Anvil table up. Natalya powers up and slams Riott from an Electric Chair position. The table was tipped over. Natalya yells at Ruby and brings her back in from the floor. Natalya goes under the ring and brings out a table that has a graphic of Ruby on it. She smiles as fans pop. Natalya brings the table in the ring as Riott recovers. Natalya puts on the jacket that belonged to her dad. She returns to the ring and kicks Riott in the face.

Natalya is moving slow but she finally gets the table stood up. Natalya blocks the Riott Kick but Ruby manages to drop her anyway. Riott places Natalya on the table that has her photo on it. Riott goes to the top but Natalya cuts her off and slams her to the mat. Natalya works Riott over and places her on top of the table, talking trash in her face. Natalya goes back to the top but she wastes time and Ruby cuts her off. Riott climbs to the top and tries to hurricanrana Natalya through the table but Natalya blocks it. Natalya powers up and puts Riott through the table with a powerbomb for the win.

Winner: Natalya

