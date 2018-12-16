WWE TLC: Nia Jax Vs. Ronda Rousey (RAW Women's Title Match)

RAW Women's Title Match: Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey

We go to the ring and out first comes Nia Jax with Tamina Snuka. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is out next. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo.

The bell rings and they lock up. Jax powers up and tosses Rousey back into the corner by her neck. Rousey with some jabs and a smile. Rousey bounces around and ducks a charge. Jax catches Rousey and sends her into the corner. Rousey comes out with kicks. Rousey brings Jax down with a knee but Jax catches her. Jax threatens Rousey with the right hand but Rousey rolls her into an arm submission. Rousey turns that but Jax powers up with a sitdown powerbomb for a 2 count.

Jax launches Rousey across the ring and splashes her in the corner. Jax sends Rousey back to the mat and drops an elbow for a quick 1 count. Jax bullies Rousey around and takes her time. Jax sends Rousey into the corner now, hitting her shoulder on the ring post. Fans boo as Jax stands tall. Jax charges in the corner and sends the shoulder into the ring post. Jax keeps control and goes for the leg drop but Rousey moves out of the way. Rousey jumps up and tries to bring Jax down with a submission but Jax overpowers. Rousey counters and jumps on Jax's back with a Sleeper attempt. They tangle to the mat and end up going to the floor as Jax launches Rousey into the barrier to finally get some separation. Snuka applauds Jax.

Jax brings Rousey back into the ring and covers for a 2 count. Jax keeps Rousey grounded in the middle of the ring now. Rousey fights up but Jax stops her with a kick. Rousey counters a powerbomb attempt and sends Jax across the ring. Jax goes shoulder-first into the corner and falls out to the floor. Rousey goes to the top and nails a crossbody on the floor.

Rousey brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. Rousey bounces around and looks to put Jax away. Rousey ends up connecting with a big step-up right hand for a close 2 count. Rousey goes back up for another crossbody but Jax rolls through and powers up with a big Samoan Drop. Rousey still kicks out at 2, just in time. Jax can't believe it.

Jax keeps control and sends Rousey into the corner for a splash. Jax scoops Rousey on her shoulders, taking her to the second rope for a super Samoan Drop. Rousey with elbows to the face while she's up high. Rousey slides out and goes for the powerbomb from the second rope. She hits it but Jax still kicks out at 2. Rousey goes over and tries for the armbar but Jax resists. Snuka gets on the apron and Rousey reaches but Jax attacks from behind. Jax misses her big right hand. Rousey climbs Jax's body and brings her down into the armbar. Jax continues to resist the hold. Rousey turns to Snuka to taunt her while tightening the armbar on Jax. Rousey kisses Jax's "facebreaker" and drops her into the armbar. Jax taps out.

Winner: Ronda Rousey

