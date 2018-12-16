WWE TLC Pre-show Video, Seth Rollins On Now Being Rivals With Dean Ambrose, Live WWE Now Episode

- Above is the 2019 WWE TLC Kickoff pre-show video with Jonathan Coachman, David Otunga, Sam Roberts and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.
- Mike Rome and Cathy Kelley hosted a live edition of WWE Now earlier today. Video of the show can be seen below. Their guests were WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and Elias.
- Speaking of Rollins, The Architect tweeted the following on tonight's match against Dean Ambrose at TLC.
Rollins shared a photo of the ringside commemorative chairs at TLC and wrote, "Six years ago we reshaped the landscape...as brothers. As rivals... everything changes tonight. #WWETLC"
