WWE TLC: Rey Mysterio Vs. Randy Orton (Chairs Match)

Chairs Match: Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio

Back from a break and we see chairs surrounding the ring. Rey Mysterio is out first as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Tom shows us the other international announce teams in the arena. Randy Orton is out next.

The bell rings and Orton takes control, tossing Rey out of the ring. Orton follows and grabs a steel chair but Rey kicks him. Rey strikes first with a chair, hitting Orton in the gut. Rey swings again. Orton returns to the ring and Rey follows with a chair shot to the back, then another to the gut. Rey unloads with more chair shots as Orton goes down in the corner. Rey brings another chair in the ring and stands it up. Rey leaps off that chair with another but Orton moves. Rey lands on the turnbuckles and puts the brakes on. Orton nails Rey and turns him upside down in the corner. Orton keeps control and takes Rey to the apron. Orton tries to suplex Rey but Rey knees him in the head. Rey with strikes, knocking Orton off the apron and causing him to hit face-first. Orton falls to the floor.

Rey runs the ropes and slides under the bottom rope, splashing Orton with a chair on the floor. The crowd pops. Rey with a chair shot over the back. Rey works Orton over and knocks him into a chair. Rey runs the apron for a seated senton into the chair but Orton moves and Rey crashes hard into the chair. Orton with a chair shot to Rey. Orton takes apart the announce table now. Orton places a chair on top of the table. Orton grabs Rey and slams him face-first onto the chair on top of the table. Orton takes his time and puts more chairs in the ring. Orton rolls Rey in and follows, covering for a 2 count.

Orton wedges a chair in the corner and goes to put Rey into it but Rey sends him into it face-first. Orton comes right back with a powerslam for a 2 count. Rey blocks the second-rope draping DDT and goes for a 619 but Orton avoids it. Rey drops Orton from the apron. Rey springboards in from the top but Orton throws a chair at him, hitting him in the legs. Orton covers for another 2 count. Orton wedges another chair into the corner now, this time between the bottom and middle turnbuckles. Rey comes back and drops Orton with a chair shot. Rey nails 619. Rey goes to the top but Orton jumps up and crotches him.

Orton slams Rey's face into the wedged chair twice as Rey hangs upside down on the top. Orton has 4 chairs lined up in the middle of the ring now, all lined up. Orton looks to hit the RKO onto the line of chairs but Rey kicks him away. Rey sends Orton into the chairs face-first, causing him to sit upright on one of them. Rey leaps at Orton and takes him down with his legs, turning that into a 2 count for the pin to win.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

