WWE TLC: The New Day Vs. The Usos Vs. The Bar (SmackDown Tag Team Titles Triple Threat)

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles: The New Day vs. The Usos vs. The Bar

Back from a break and Tom Phillips welcomes us to ringside. He's joined by Byron Saxton and Corey Graves. Out first comes The New Day - Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, are out next. We see some of the international announce teams in the arena next. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar, Cesaro and Sheamus, are out last.

Kofi starts off with Sheamus. Sheamus with some offense and the first pin attempt. Kofi fights up and out of a hold. They run the ropes and Sheamus catches Kofi in mid-air. Kofi counters that and nails a dropkick for a 2 count. Woods tags in and they double team Sheamus as Big E looks on from the floor. The double team continues as Woods covers for a 2 count.

Cesaro and The Usos break the pin up. The Usos send Kofi and Cesaro to the floor after a brawl. Jey goes to run the ropes for a dive but Cesaro meets him on the apron with a big uppercut. Woods sends Cesaro down. Woods runs the ropes for a dive but Sheamus slams him. Sheamus still can't get the pin. The Bar turns it around with a quick cheap shot as Cesaro comes in for a double team in the corner. Cesaro with a 2 count. Woods and Cesaro trade shots now. Sheamus tags in and they hit a double clothesline on Woods. The Bar shows off for some boos. Sheamus keeps Woods down and rag-dolls him some. Cesaro tags in for more double teaming as they keep control of Woods.

Woods finally gets an opening after the Honor Roll. Sheamus comes in and knocks The Usos off the apron. Sheamus takes Woods to the top and works him over. Woods sends Sheamus down and ends up tagging in Kofi. Cesaro also tags in. Kofi unloads and keeps Cesaro down. Kofi with the Boom Drop in the middle of the ring. Cesaro blocks Trouble In Paradise. Jimmy ends up tagging in. Kofi, not legal, leaps off the top but Cesaro catches him. Cesaro lifts Kofi for a big suplex but Jimmy leaps off the top and brings them down for a 2 count on Cesaro.

Uso with a kick to the face of Cesaro. Kofi apparently tags and covers Jimmy. Jey comes in and Kofi takes a big superkick. Woods also takes one, as does Sheamus and Cesaro. The Usos celebrate to a pop. Kofi ducks a superkick but gets dropped into a Samoan Drop. Kofi kicks out at 2 thanks to Woods. More chaos between the teams now. Cesaro saves the match. Cesaro goes on and hits the Cesaro Swing on Kofi as fans count along. Woods makes the save but Sheamus cleans house. Sheamus waits to hit a Brogue Kick on Kofi but he can't get it as Kofi rolls him up. Kofi with a stomp to the chest. Woods tags in now. Woods goes to the top as Kofi hits Trouble In Paradise on Sheamus. Woods with the big elbow drop on Sheamus but Uso breaks the pin attempt.

Cesaro gets sent out to the floor with The Usos. Kofi leaps from the top and nails a big splash on all three as Big E looks on. Sheamus and Woods are legal in the ring. Woods kicks Cesaro away from the apron after getting the best of Sheamus. Woods enters the ropes but he's met by a big Brogue from Sheamus for the pin to retain.

Winners: The Bar

