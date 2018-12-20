WWE To Air Ronda Rousey Doc, Cool Tweet From The Singh Brothers On Their Parents, John Cena BTS

- WWE posted this behind-the-scenes footage of John Cena on the set of the new "Bumblebee" Transformers spin-off movie, which hits theaters tomorrow. Cena stars at Jack Burns, a Sector 7 agent.

- The next WWE 24 documentary will focus on RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. PWInsider reports that the special is set to premiere on the WWE Network after the 2019 Royal Rumble pay-per-view goes off the air on January 27.

- The Singh Brothers posted a pretty cool tweet on how they just gifted their parents their first-ever WWE action figures, to put in a toy ring that their parents gifted them back in 1996.

The brothers wrote, "In 1996 our parents bought us the 'Wrestlemania' Ring. They've kept the ring at their house ever since. Today we gave them our 1st ever @wwe figures to put in that ring. They're 2 proud parents & we are 2 proud sons. This is what the dream is all about for immigrant parents."

You can see their tweet below: