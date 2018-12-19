WWE Producer And Superstars Praise Mustafa Ali, WWE To Film R-Truth And Carmella Segments, SD Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's post-TLC edition of WWE SmackDown from Fresno.

- Carmella and R-Truth are scheduled to film segments at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT when WWE is in the Northeast for the post-Christmas live event tour next week, according to PWInsider. Truth and Carmella won a trip to anywhere in the world after their Mixed Match Challenge season 2 victory but Truth picked the WWE offices. They also earned the #30 spots in the Royal Rumble matches next month.

- Mustafa Ali received praise from WWE producer Adam Pearce and announcer Vic Joseph after he pinned WWE Champion Daniel Bryan in the main event of last night's SmackDown. That match saw Ali and AJ Styles defeat Bryan and Andrade "Cien" Almas. As noted, Ali is now an official member of the blue brand roster and will face Almas in singles action on the Christmas Night episode of SmackDown. Below are related tweets from Pearce, Joseph, Sean Waltman, No Way Jose, Ariya Daivari and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy: