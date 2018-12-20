Asuka Gets Her Custom Side Plates (Photo), WWE TTTT News And Promo For Tonight, Armando Estrada

- The 16th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops will air tonight at 9pm ET on the USA Network. TV star Jon Stewart will appear while country music artist Morgan Wallen will perform. Matches set to air include: WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins and AJ Styles, Natalya and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Above is a promo for the show.

- Former WWE Superstar Armando Alejandro Estrada turns 40 years old today.

- New SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka tweeted this first look at her custom side plates on the title: