WWE Universal Title Match Confirmed For Royal Rumble, Baron Corbin Loses Power, Kurt Angle Returns

Braun Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is now official for the January 27 Royal Rumble pay-per-view from Phoenix.
Strowman won the title shot by defeating Baron Corbin in a TLC match at tonight's WWE TLC pay-per-view. Strowman, who is still recovering from elbow surgery, came out with his arm in a sling but he did not wrestle.
Strowman called on Apollo Crews, Finn Balor, RAW Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode & Chad Gable, and a returning WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, for help in the match. They used steel chairs on Corbin and allowed Strowman to pin him with a boot on the chest.
Per the stipulations, Corbin has lost all of his powers as General Manager on the red brand. It will be interesting to see what happens next with Angle and Corbin when Vince McMahon returns to RAW tomorrow night.
Below are photos and videos from Corbin vs. Strowman:
Is the #RAW #GeneralManager-Elect @BaronCorbinWWE about to become the PERMANENT #GeneralManager? Find out NOW on @WWENetwork! #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/iBVhp81qk5— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 17, 2018
UH-OH, @BaronCorbinWWE!— WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2018
The #MonsterAmongMen is HERE and he's ready for a FIGHT! #WWETLC @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/UncVKpcGr1
#TLCMatch means NO DISQUALIFICATIONS, so if anyone wants to help @BraunStrowman now's the time... #WWETLC #TLCMatch @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/2DPFIoa4Yj— WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2018
This CANNOT be good for #GeneralManager-Elect @BaronCorbinWWE! #WWETLC #TLCMatch pic.twitter.com/Uq8L3rOyu2— WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2018
.@RealKurtAngle is BACK for retribution! It's true, @BaronCorbinWWE, IT'S DAMN TRUE! #WWETLC #TLCMatch pic.twitter.com/P5YdEQLE87— WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2018
.@BraunStrowman DEFEATS @BaronCorbinWWE which means @BaronCorbinWWE is NO LONGER in charge of #RAW and @BraunStrowman will challenge @BrockLesnar for the #UniversalTitle at #RoyalRumble! #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/viVngoONAr— WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2018
#RAW Superstars, referees, and even a @WWE Hall of Famer have A LOT of aggression to take out on @BaronCorbinWWE tonight! @BraunStrowman #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/inqjIs8iid— WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2018
Ready to #GetTheseHands, @BrockLesnar? #WWETLC #RoyalRumble @BraunStrowman @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/44PY78mncv— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 17, 2018