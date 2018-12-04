WWE US Title Feud Continues (Video), Sonya Deville Marks Career Milestone, Mandy Rose, WWE 205 Live

- There's still no word yet on if there are plans to do Rusev vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at the December 16 TLC pay-per-view but Rusev continued the feud on tonight's SmackDown episode. As seen above, Kayla Braxton interviewed Rusev and Lana backstage at the show. Rusev promised to feast on Nakamura the next time he gets his hands on him. Nakamura did not appear this week.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Austin to air on tomorrow's WWE 205 Live episode:

* Drew Gulak vs. The Brian Kendrick

* Ariya Daivari vs. a local enhancement talent

* Texas Tornado Tag Team Match: The Lucha House Party vs. TJP and Mike Kanellis

205 Live spoilers for this week are at this link.

- This week's SmackDown also saw Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose defeat Asuka and Charlotte Flair in tag team action. Deville and Rose took to Twitter and made the following statements after the win.

Deville points to how this marked 3 years since she had her first pro wrestling match, a loss to Nia Jax at a NXT live event in Orlando. She wrote, "Side note- 3 years ago today I had my first ever wrestling match, it was in NXT against Nia Jax ... today I pinned former Women's champion @MsCharlotteWWE"

We said it. We believed it. And we made it happen. This is just the beginning, you will remember my name! #PutYourHairUpandSquareUp @WWE_MandyRose — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) December 5, 2018