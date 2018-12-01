Xavier Woods Gets Mistaken For Another WWE Star, AJ Styles Vs. Finn Balor Full Match, WWE Top 5

- In the video above, "The Demon" Finn Balor goes one-on-one with AJ Styles for the first time in WWE at TLC 2017. The nearly twenty minute match would conclude with Balor hitting his Coup de Grace finisher on Styles for the three-count.

- WWE's Instagram account is featuring a countdown of the top 5 answers to open challenges. Starting at number five is Sami Zayn, accepting John Cena's US Title Open Challenge in Zayn's hometown of Montreal, Canada. Set at number four is Tazz accepting Kurt Angle's open challenge at the 2000 Royal Rumble. Number three is Santino Marella's debut, where he accepted Umaga's open challenge in Milan, Italy and won the Intercontinental Championship from the Samoan Bulldozer. Coming in a number two is The Ultimate Warrior, accepting Honky Tonk Man's open challenge and defeating him for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam '88. And at the coveted number one spot is John Cena's debut, where he accepted Kurt Angle's open challenge, assured everyone that he was filled with "ruthless aggression" and then punched Angle in the face.

- According to Xavier Woods' Twitter account, an customs agent in Kuala Lumpur mistook him for Kofi Kingston. Despite telling them he was indeed not Kingston, Xavier was brought to a side room where the agent was adamant with his peers that Woods was lying about who he was. Woods is overseas for WWE fan meet and greats.

Landed in Kuala Lumpur



Customs agent: You're with WWE



Me: Yea



CA: Kofi Kingston



Me: Nah I'm the other black guy



CA: hmm, so you're not Kofi Kingston



Me: ??No



CA: (Takes me to a shady side room) Guys, pretty sure this is Kofi Kingston and he just doesn't wanna tell me — Austin Creed's in Malaysia! (@XavierWoodsPhD) December 1, 2018