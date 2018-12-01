Zelina Vega Comments On Traveling To Mexico, Alexa Bliss Visits Mattel HQ, WWE Champions Gallery

- The above video is of Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, and Alexa Bliss (honorary Elite Squad member) visiting the Mattel Headquarters to an inside scoop on Mattel's new WWE Ultimate Edition Line (with interchangeable heads, hands, arms, and gear) featuring Ultimate Warrior and Ronda Rousey.

- Today WWE shared a new gallery of Superstars who were the inagural title holders for all of WWE titles, past and present. The gallery included: NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor (Universal Championship), WWE SmackDown's Women Champion Becky Lynch, Paige (NXT Women's Championship), and others. You can see WWE's tweet about the gallery below:

When it comes to holding @WWE's current championships, these Superstars can say they were the FIRST! https://t.co/GODWw41puM — WWE (@WWE) December 1, 2018

See Also Exclusive: WWE Stars Zelina Vega And Aleister Black Get Married

- Zelina Vega tweeted photos and a caption about being in Mexico for the second time with the WWE. She notes being honored to work there and Andrade "Cien" Almas being the best partner anyone could ask for. As noted, Wrestling Inc. reported Vega recently married Aleister Black. You can read her tweet below: