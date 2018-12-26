Zelina Vega Has Big 2019 Plans For Andrade Almas, Kevin Owens' Mysterious Pie-Face Perpetrator, E&C

- Above is the full episode of "The Fashion Files: Cold Case Unit" with Tyler Breeze and Fandango. The Fashion Police hunt for Kevin Owens' mysterious Pie-Face Perpetrator in this episode.

- A new episode of The Edge & Christian Show will air on the WWE Network after Monday's New Year's Eve edition of WWE RAW goes off the air. Below is the synopsis:

"Edge and Christian investigate an urban legend, dissension spoils a surprise on 'Total Divos', and a new hotline delivers the inside scoop!"

- As noted, last night's WWE SmackDown saw Mustafa Ali defeat Andrade "Cien" Almas in singles action. Zelina Vega took to Twitter after the show and said she has big things for Almas in 2019.

Vega wrote, "This is not how we wanted to end 2018.. Time for me to go back to the drawing board because 2019 WILL NOT be the same. I made this change once, I can definitely do it again. The @WWE universe hasn't even scratched the surface of seeing what @AndradeCienWWE can really do."