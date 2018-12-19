Zelina Vega Takes Shot At Paige For Losing WWE GM Role, Chris Jericho - Dory Funk Jr., Becky Lynch

- Alfred Konuwa has a fun piece at Forbes looking at Becky Lynch's Twitter beefs this year. It highlights Lynch's Twitter fights with Nia Jax, Ronda Rousey, The MMA Horsewomen, Seth Rollins and Chris Jericho.

- Speaking of Jericho, he will be hosting a special edition of his podcast with WWE Hall of Famer Dory Funk Jr. on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at the !BANG! TV Sound Stage in Ocala, Florida. The former NWA World Champion promises to "tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth" on Jericho's show. There will also be a meet and greet with Jericho and Dory plus two !BANG! TV matches. For ticket information, call (352) 895-4658 or visit Dory's website at dory-funk.com.

- In what appears to be a plug for the upcoming Fighting With My Family movie based on Paige and her family, Zelina Vega took a shot at Paige for being removed as SmackDown General Manager on last night's episode of SmackDown Live. As noted, Shane McMahon said that while Paige would no longer be GM of the brand, she isn't going anywhere and will have a new yet-to-be-decided role.

Vega posted the tweet below, noting that Paige couldn't even "play [herself] in her own movie." Vega plays AJ Lee in the film, while Florence Pugh stars as Paige: