Zelina Vega Teams Up With Big E On UUDD, WWE Looks At Top 5 Santa Moments, WWE Network Additions

- Above, Zelina Vega teamed up with Big E to play some Rocket League on the UpUpDownDown channel, but the two have a somewhat difficult time co-existing as teammates.

- Here are next week's new additions to the WWE Network:

* Monday - Fashion Files: Cold Case Unit (following RAW)

* Tuesday - Xavier's Arcade Challenge (7:30 pm ET)

* Wednesday - NXT UK (3 pm and 4 pm ET), 205 Live: Best of 2018 (7 pm ET), and NXT (8 pm ET)

* Thursday - WWE Kitchen SmackDown (7 pm ET)

* Friday - WWE Chronicle: Becky Lynch (this is the live stream debut, previously its been shown on VOD - 6:30 pm ET), Botch Club (7 pm ET), and This Week in WWE (7:30 pm ET)

- Below, WWE looked at the top five "Santa" moments for the holiday season. Beginning at number five: Mick Foley beats JBL (Tribute to the Troops 2005), Kurt Angle puts an ankle lock on Santa (Armageddon 2004), Mark Henry drops Damian Sandow (RAW - 2013), Santa gets run over by Alberto Del Rio (RAW - 2012), and at number one, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin giving Ol' Saint Nick a stunner (RAW - 1997).