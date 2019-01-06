Wrestling Inc.

Adam Cole Announced For EVOLVE, NXT Stars Go For Personal Squat Records, Peyton Royce Milestone

By Joshua Gagnon | January 06, 2019

- Above, WWE Performance Center and NXT Stars go for their personal all-time best squat weight-lifting records. The video included: Keith Lee, Otis Dozovic, Tucker Knight, Lars Sullivan (who lifted 625 lbs.), and others.

- EVOLVE announced Adam Cole and the EVOLVE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits will be in action in Atlanta, Georgia on February 15. Gabe Sapolsky also announced NXT Coach, Steve Corino, will be a special guest at the WWN Seminar/Tryout on January 18 in New York City.



- Yesterday, Peyton Royce celebrated her 10-year anniversary with pro wrestling. Royce wrote on her Instagram, "Today is my 10 year wrestling anniversary. I feel so old to be able to say that, but what a wonderful journey it has been so far!"

