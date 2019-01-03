AEW Following Major Former WWE Star On Twitter

With All Elite Wrestling officially being announced this week, there is a lot of speculation about which talent might be a part of the upstart promotion. As noted, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) are Executive Vice Presidents of the company, while Brandi Rhodes and Hangman Page also officially signed AEW contracts this week.

While this could mean nothing, it is interesting to see the accounts that the official AEW Twitter accounts (@AEWrestling and @ALL_IN_2018) are following given that they are only following a handful of wrestlers.

One interesting name being followed by AEW is former WWE / WCW Champion Bill Goldberg. He is the only wrestler being followed by the group that hasn't been a regular on the Being The Elite series. It should be noted that Goldberg is following them as well, and the only other wrestling company he follows is WWE. Goldberg has not wrestled since losing the WWE Universal Championship to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

While AEW doesn't follow ROH, they are following NJPW. They also follow Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky, who are all expected to be part of the promotion.

The only other wrestlers they follow are fellow Elite members Kenny Omega, whose NJPW contract expires this month, and Marty Scurll, who is under contract with ROH for the near future.

The official AEW account is also following 12 arenas. They were already at the Sears Centre for "All In". The Little Caesars Arena is one of the other 11, which could explain the font of the "D" in "Double Or Nothing", for Detroit.

Paul Schmidt and Kyle Bryant contributed to this article.