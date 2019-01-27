AEW Invades Another Indie Wrestling Event (Videos)

All Elite Wrestling's Cody Rhodes and "Hangman" Adam Page invaded Saturday's Northeast Wrestling event in Waterbury, CT.

Cody later cut an in-ring promo and talked about how much fun they're having with AEW soon. He said, "This is so much fun because were this is why we're doing what we're doing. This is why we're taking the chance we're taking. We're not alone, every single one of us... we're all in this together."

This NEW appearance comes after The Young Bucks recently appeared at a Defy Wrestling event, and the whole group recently appeared at a Bar Wrestling event. It looks like AEW could have a working relationship with several of the top indie promotions.

Below are videos from AEW's appearance at NEW last night: