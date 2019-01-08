AEW President Tony Khan On Their Talent Having Better Schedules, Possibility Of Health Insurance

The landscape of the professional wrestling world continues to evolve, with today's Double Or Nothing Rally in Jacksonville, Florida contributing to the changing times. Among the announcements, Chris Jericho confirmed that he is working with AEW, along with PAC, Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky, & Christopher Daniels all being confirmed for AEW, as well. They announced two upcoming shows, the first being AEW Double Or Nothing, taking place on Saturday, May 25 in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and a second show, yet to be dated, being held in Jacksonville, Florida. A large portion of the proceeds for the show in Jacksonville will go to victims of gun violence.

Wrestling Inc.'s own Managing Editor, Nick Hausman attended the Double Or Nothing Rally and was able to get an exclusive interview with the President of AEW, Tony Khan, following the event. Khan listed off their current roster of stars, expressing how excited he was to be able to work with each one respectively.

"I think we've got a great roster of people here," Khan said, "And to have Chris Jericho, PAC, Cody and the Young Bucks, Hangman Page, The Elite, Brandy [Rhodes], Britt Baker, Penelope, some top women performers, and MJF was here, too!"

Khan also went in to detail about his intentions with the roster, mentioning that health insurance and full-time employment would be available to the individuals that make the biggest contributions to the company, whether inside or outside the ring.

"Different people, depending on their level of responsibility within the company, will have different deals," Khan said. "And I think that there's a great opportunity for people to gain full-time employment in this company, not just as a wrestler, but also in the front office. And I think that there were already a lot of people that were very integral in the production today, and getting all these people here, and putting on, what I think, was an exciting first night for us. We already have a lot of people involved and we'll definitely be taking care of our employees."

Khan, concerned about his performers getting burned out, also confirmed that the wrestlers will receive favorable schedules and will travel infrequently.

"And also favorable schedules, and I don't wanna run down guys with too many dates or too much time on the road," Khan continued. "I feel really positive about what we're doing in terms of taking care of the guys. We have great management and the guys we're focusing it on, Cody and the Bucks, they are very, very hands on with the talent. And I'm sure, for us, the kind of people we're bringing in, they're gonna contribute to the company in a number of ways. And I think that, yeah, there is a package, a competition package and healthcare package that could be available."