AEW Rally Exclusive Early Notes: Big Name Confirmed, Merchandise Deal, More

Wrestling Inc. is on hand for today's AEW rally in Jacksonville. Below are some early notes from the rally. We will have live coverage of the rally beginning at 5 pm ET:

* Pro Wrestling Tees is the exclusive merchandise outlet for AEW. They're working on a wholesale distribution model to get the clothing into retail stores.

* Pro Wrestling Tees owner Ryan Barkan was flown in on AEW President Tony Khan's private jet with The Young Bucks, who were flying in from Tokyo.

* Billy Gunn is at the rally, as seen below:

* Conrad Thomson and Sirius XM's Alex Marvez are emceeing the rally.

* Thomson was overheard saying on the live mic that the Jacksonville Jaguars' cheerleaders will be apart of SCU's portion of the rally.

* PAC, f.k.a. Neville in WWE, will indeed be a part of the rally as his name is on the run sheet.

* Atlas Security, which handled security for ECW, is handling security.

* There was a long line to get into the rally, as seen below: