AEW Rally Exclusive Early Notes: Big Name Confirmed, Merchandise Deal, More

By Raj Giri | January 08, 2019
AEW Rally Exclusive Early Notes: Big Name Confirmed, Merchandise Deal, More Photo Credit: @Gravenbabies

Wrestling Inc. is on hand for today's AEW rally in Jacksonville. Below are some early notes from the rally. We will have live coverage of the rally beginning at 5 pm ET:

* Pro Wrestling Tees is the exclusive merchandise outlet for AEW. They're working on a wholesale distribution model to get the clothing into retail stores.

* Pro Wrestling Tees owner Ryan Barkan was flown in on AEW President Tony Khan's private jet with The Young Bucks, who were flying in from Tokyo.

* Billy Gunn is at the rally, as seen below:


* Conrad Thomson and Sirius XM's Alex Marvez are emceeing the rally.

* Thomson was overheard saying on the live mic that the Jacksonville Jaguars' cheerleaders will be apart of SCU's portion of the rally.


* PAC, f.k.a. Neville in WWE, will indeed be a part of the rally as his name is on the run sheet.

* Atlas Security, which handled security for ECW, is handling security.


* There was a long line to get into the rally, as seen below:


