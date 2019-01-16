AJ Styles Does Steve Austin Impersonation At Tapings (Video), The Miz & Shane McMahon, WWE UK Title

- Last night's WWE SmackDown ended with Shane McMahon and The Miz celebrating Shane's 49th birthday and Miz's win over SmackDown Tag Team Champion Sheamus. Above is post-match video of Sarah Schreiber talking to The Co-Besties as they keep the birthday party going. Miz promised to take Shane out to dinner after the show and said they will win the titles from The Bar at the Royal Rumble.

- Tuesday marked two years since the beginning of the lineage for the WWE UK Title. Tyler Bate won tournament finals on January 15, 2017 in Blackpool, England, defeating Pete Dunne, to become the inaugural champion. Bate held the title for 125 days until Dunne beat him for the title at WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago" on May 20, 2017. Dunne has held the title for more than 605 days. He just retained the title over Joe Coffey at Saturday's NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event, the first Takeover for the NXT UK brand.

- The dark main event after last night's WWE 205 Live tapings at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama saw WWE Champion Daniel Bryan retain over AJ Styles by disqualification. Bryan reportedly cut a strong heel promo, which poked fun at Alabama for losing to Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship earlier this month. AJ came back and laid Bryan out, also stopping to celebrate with a young fan in the crowd. AJ then impersonated WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, switching out the beer cans for water bottles, after hitting a Phenomenal Forearm on Bryan. You can see video from the segment below: