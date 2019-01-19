Another Match Announced For WWE SmackDown, Nikki Bella Note, Who Topped The WWE Power Rankings?

- Above, is a Total Bellas exclusive clip of Nikki Bella and her brother, JJ, do an impromptu photo shoot while at a liquor store.

- WWE just announced Mustafa Ali and Samoa Joe will give it another go on this Tuesday's SmackDown. The two were scheduled for a match last week, but Joe ended up attacking Ali before the bell and the match never got started. As noted, also on the show will be Rey Mysterio taking on Andrade in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match.

- Below is this week's WWE Power Rankings. Starting at number five: Sasha Banks, Samoa Joe, Andrade, Bobby Lashley (who won the WWE Intercontinental Championship on RAW) and at number one, Finn Balor. In the RAW main event, Balor was able to defeat John Cena, Drew McIntyre, and Baron Corbin to get a crack at Brock Lesnar's WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble on January 27. Braun Strowman was pulled out of the match after destroying Vince McMahon's limo door. The move to pull Strowman from the match was reportedly planned for awhile.