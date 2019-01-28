Backstage News On Jeff Jarrett's New WWE Deal, Dolph Ziggler - RAW Note, Shane Helms, Sonjay Dutt

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has signed a new deal with WWE to work behind-the-scenes as a producer, according to PWInsider. Jarrett will also be appearing as an on-camera talent.

Jarrett returned to WWE TV as a surprise entrant in last night's 30-man Royal Rumble match. He was inducted into the Hall last year.

Jarrett is backstage for tonight's RAW in Phoenix to work with new producers Sonjay Dutt and Shane Helms. WrestlingINC's Justin LaBar exclusively reported earlier today that Helms has signed to work as a producer for the company. This is the first day Helms and Dutt are working for WWE under their new roles.

On a related note, Dolph Ziggler is not backstage for tonight's RAW, despite living in the area. Ziggler returned to TV in last night's 30-man Rumble match.