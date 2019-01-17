Backstage News On Kevin Owens Returning To WWE TV

Kevin Owens could be kept off WWE TV for a few more months, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

WWE recently aired a "returning soon" vignette for Owens' return but word is that the current plan is to wait and bring him back to TV after WrestleMania 35 in early April. There's no word yet on if he will be working live events but it's not likely.

Owens has been out of action since October after undergoing surgery on both knees. He's expected to be cleared fairly soon, according to the Observer.

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for Owens but he has been recently mentioned with Sami Zayn, who WWE aired a "returning soon" vignette for on the same night as Owens. We noted earlier how WWE's new "Superstars to Watch For In 2019" article listed Owens and Zayn, teasing that their friendship in the storylines will continue this year.