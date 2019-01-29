Backstage News On Top WWE WrestleMania Match Being Changed

The announced match between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch for the WWE RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35 will become a triple threat match with Charlotte Flair added somewhere down the line, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer noted that this was the set plan as of last night's WWE RAW and like anything in the wrestling business, the match could always be changed. As for now, there is a storyline in place to add Charlotte to the Rousey vs. Lynch match.

Becky Lynch replaced a seemingly injured Lana at #28 in the Royal Rumble match this past Sunday after losing a WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match to Asuka earlier in the night. Lynch would last eliminate Charlotte from the Rumble to guarantee herself a Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 35.

Lynch didn't take long to mull over her decision as to which champion she'd face. On last night's WWE RAW, Lynch appeared unannounced to exchange some words with Rousey and confirm that she wants to face her at WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see how Charlotte Flair is added to this, as all three women have had interweaving storylines throughout the last year.

Source: F4WOnline