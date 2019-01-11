Backstage Update On Jason Jordan's WWE Status, Injured WWE NXT Superstar To Work As A TV Announcer?

There's been talk of trying out WWE NXT Superstar Tino Sabbatelli as a TV announcer, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. There's no word yet on if Tino would call main roster action or developmental action, or if they are going to give him the look.

It was announced back in May 2018 that Tino had suffered a torn pectoral muscle during a live event match with The Velveteen Dream. The former NFL player, who was signed in 2014, was expected to be out of action for around 9 months, but he hasn't been cleared and may not be back in action any time soon. Tino has been having issues since the surgery and his situation was described as being similar to the situation that RAW Superstar Jason Jordan is in.

Regarding Jordan, he has been out of action since February 2018 after undergoing neck surgery and WWE has had him working as a backstage producer because his in-ring return has been pushed back. The Observer reports this week that Jordan is doing pretty good, but he's still having issues with his gripping power and his inability to make a fist in one hand, and his inability to fully control the same hand.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

