Becky Lynch Announces Her WWE WrestleMania 35 Opponent

By Marc Middleton | January 28, 2019
Becky Lynch Announces Her WWE WrestleMania 35 Opponent Photo Credit: Twitter

The first match for WWE WrestleMania 35 is now official. It will be Becky Lynch vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

Tonight's RAW saw Rousey retain her title over Bayley after issuing an open challenge. Royal Rumble winner Lynch interrupted the post-match handshake and had words with Rousey. Becky then announced that she will be challenging Rousey at the biggest show of the year.

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Stay tuned for updates on the card.

Below are a few shots from the Lynch - Rousey segment on RAW:





