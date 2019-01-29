Becky Lynch - Bayley Unseen Moment From RAW, Lacey Evans In Dark Match, Ricochet Returning To EVOLVE

- WWE posted this video of Becky Lynch and Bayley having a WWE Horsewomen moment during a commercial break at Monday's RAW, following Bayley's loss to RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Phoenix saw Naomi defeat Lacey Evans.

- WWE NXT Superstar Ricochet will compete at EVOLVE 123 on Friday, March 15 and EVOLVE 124 on Saturday, March 16. He will also do pre-show meet & greets at both shows. Below is the announcement from WWE along with comments from Ricochet: