Becky Lynch - Bayley Unseen Moment From RAW, Lacey Evans In Dark Match, Ricochet Returning To EVOLVE

- WWE posted this video of Becky Lynch and Bayley having a WWE Horsewomen moment during a commercial break at Monday's RAW, following Bayley's loss to RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.
- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Phoenix saw Naomi defeat Lacey Evans.
- WWE NXT Superstar Ricochet will compete at EVOLVE 123 on Friday, March 15 and EVOLVE 124 on Saturday, March 16. He will also do pre-show meet & greets at both shows. Below is the announcement from WWE along with comments from Ricochet:
Ricochet announced for EVOLVE events in March
Attention, NXT fans in the Northeast: The One and Only is soaring into an EVOLVE ring near you very soon.
EVOLVE Wrestling revealed today that former NXT North American Champion Ricochet has signed on to compete at its upcoming events in March. The Superstar that Mauro Ranallo calls the "NXT Cheat Code" is slated to compete at EVOLVE 123 in Melrose, Mass., on Friday, March 15, and EVOLVE 124 in Queens, N.Y., on Saturday, March 16. EVOLVE also announced that Ricochet will be available for meet-and-greets at both shows.
Before routinely stealing the show on the black-and-gold brand, Ricochet first came to prominence in EVOLVE years ago. The gravity-defying daredevil faced the likes of current Superstars TJP and Keith Lee while in the organization and held numerous titles under the banner of Dragon Gate USA, an EVOLVE sister company. Ricochet shared his excitement for his EVOLVE homecoming on Twitter this afternoon.
The ?? is coming back home. You wo''t want to miss it. #OneAndOnly https://t.co/DwJ7t7RYsA— The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) January 29, 2019
For more information on EVOLVE Wrestling, including details on its Melrose and Queens events, check out WWNLive.com.