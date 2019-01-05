Becky Lynch Comments On Asuka's Cold Title Reign, John Cena's Greatest Returns, WWE - Instagram

- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring John Cena's most exciting returns. The collection included: helping The Rock against The Wyatt Family at WrestleMania, Cena defeating Chris Jericho at Survivor Series, and his surprise return at the Royal Rumble at MSG.
- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The group included: Seth Rollins, Mandy Rose, Lana, and Carmella.
View this post on Instagram
This year was my favorite year in professional wrestling because it was the most intentional of my career. _____ At the start of 2018, there wasn't a lot of buzz around me and some people were wondering (including me) if maybe my best years were behind me. _____ With the support of my friends, my fans, and my @wwe family I was able to capitalize on opportunities given and transform that doubt into momentum. _____ I hit a stride so smooth that my confidence shot through the stratosphere. I began to flourish in the roles of general and leader. I was able to travel the world, make new friends, share the ring with some of the most talented humans on the planet, and learn a little about a lot I didn't know before. _____ I don't know what 2019 is gonna look like, but I am forever grateful that I am able to experience the life I've been given. Thank you to everyone out there that played any part in making my 2018 what it was. It's never too late to turn it all around.
- Becky Lynch jumped on Twitter to remind fans that when she was the WWE Women's SmackDown Champion, the title was "red hot." With Asuka now holding the title, Lynch doesn't think that's still the case. On this past week's SmackDown, Triple H had a segment with Asuka in trying to determine who her Royal Rumble opponent will be. Lynch, Charlotte, and Carmella all made their cases for a match, but Triple H told the group the decision was under advisement.
No one beat me to become champ. When Asuka left TLC my championship was RED hot, the main event title, and the talk of the business. How's it doing now? Exactly. I am that title. I am the #foreverchamp. pic.twitter.com/QpYBoBEmSx— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 5, 2019