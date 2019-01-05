Becky Lynch Comments On Asuka's Cold Title Reign, John Cena's Greatest Returns, WWE - Instagram

- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring John Cena's most exciting returns. The collection included: helping The Rock against The Wyatt Family at WrestleMania, Cena defeating Chris Jericho at Survivor Series, and his surprise return at the Royal Rumble at MSG.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The group included: Seth Rollins, Mandy Rose, Lana, and Carmella.

- Becky Lynch jumped on Twitter to remind fans that when she was the WWE Women's SmackDown Champion, the title was "red hot." With Asuka now holding the title, Lynch doesn't think that's still the case. On this past week's SmackDown, Triple H had a segment with Asuka in trying to determine who her Royal Rumble opponent will be. Lynch, Charlotte, and Carmella all made their cases for a match, but Triple H told the group the decision was under advisement.