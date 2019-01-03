Becky Lynch On MTV Show, The Rock Reveals 10 Minute Titan Games Preview For Tonight, Rare Sting Clip

- Above is a clip from a new WWE Network Hidden Gems addition, featuring The Great Muta vs. WWE Hall of Famer Sting from WCW Power Hour on September 1, 1989.
- Becky Lynch is scheduled to appear on MTV's Ridiculousness show on Friday of this week at 8:30pm ET. The episode was filmed back in October and Becky replaced Sasha Banks, who was pulled from the show due to a health issue that had her out of action.
- The Rock's new Titan Games competition series will premiere on NBC tonight at 8pm with a special two-hour episode. Rock tweeted the following 10 minute sneak peek to hype the show:
Yo. Good morning sunshines ??What better way to motivate you to start your day than by giving you an exclusive 10 MIN sneak peek of my @NBCTitanGames.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 3, 2019
Enjoy this AM coffee in your eyes & ''ll see you TONIGHT for our epic 2 HR PREMIERE EVENT.
8pm on @NBC.
The hype becomes real! pic.twitter.com/IFUyxWwT7G