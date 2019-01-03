Becky Lynch On MTV Show, The Rock Reveals 10 Minute Titan Games Preview For Tonight, Rare Sting Clip

- Above is a clip from a new WWE Network Hidden Gems addition, featuring The Great Muta vs. WWE Hall of Famer Sting from WCW Power Hour on September 1, 1989.

- Becky Lynch is scheduled to appear on MTV's Ridiculousness show on Friday of this week at 8:30pm ET. The episode was filmed back in October and Becky replaced Sasha Banks, who was pulled from the show due to a health issue that had her out of action.

- The Rock's new Titan Games competition series will premiere on NBC tonight at 8pm with a special two-hour episode. Rock tweeted the following 10 minute sneak peek to hype the show: