Becky Lynch Rips Ronda Rousey, WWE Veteran Returning To The Company For A 2019 Run?, Ruby Riott

- As noted, Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka is now official for the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view after Lynch defeated Carmella and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat to become the new #1 contender on last night's blue brand show. Above is post-show video of Lynch talking to Kayla Braxton about winning the Triple Threat and earning the Rumble title shot. Lynch also took a shot at RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, her rumored opponent for WrestleMania 35.

"I said I'd win and I did. Everything that I've said I would do, I have done," Lynch said. "There are some things that I couldn't take account for, such as Ronnie sticking her weirdo head in where it doesn't belong, and interfering in my match and costing me my championship. That's the kind of coward that she is, that's the kind of coward they have on RAW. That's not the kind of champion we had on SmackDown because the champion we had on SmackDown made the SmackDown Women's Championship the talk of the world, and it changed the entire industry. And then, it's funny, it's funny, isn't it? The golden girl cost me my championship, and the night after, it's crazy how this works, there's no automatic rematches. Isn't that interesting, Kayla? No automatic rematches. And I shouldn't be angry about it, I should've expected this. I shouldn't be angry about it, I should expect that I have to work a little bit harder than everybody else, that I have to climb a little bit higher than everybody else, that I have to scratch & claw just a little bit more than everybody else. But I'm up for the task and come Royal Rumble, I'm taking my championship back to where it belongs - at the top spot of this company."

- WWE RAW Superstar Ruby Riott turns 28 years old today while former WWE announcer Todd Grisham turns 43.

- Matt Hardy has teased an upcoming ring return with several recent tweets. He also revealed a more clean-shaven look and a new framed trademark certificate for his "Broken Matt Hardy" name.

Hardy wrote before this week's RAW episode, "Excited to check out the 1st #RAW of 2019 tonight, especially with all the interesting things that are advertised. Most importantly, I need to see where all the pieces are positioned & moving to on the @WWE chess board. ALMOST TIME TO GET BACK INTO THE GREAT GAME.... AGEEN!"

Hardy also resumed his "Woken Word of the Week" videos and used the word "appetency" to say he has a strong desire to return to WWE in 2019 for the greatest run of his career. Fans are speculating on Hardy also including a reference to All Elite Wrestling in the video, which you can see below.

Hardy has been out of action since the summer of 2018 while he heals up and deals with injuries. He has worked some in a behind-the-scenes role for WWE since going out of action. You can see the recent related tweets below:

Excited to check out the 1st #RAW of 2019 tonight, especially with all the interesting things that are advertised. Most importantly, I need to see where all the pieces are positioned & moving to on the @WWE chess board.



ALMOST TIME TO GET BACK INTO THE GREAT GAME.... AGEEN! pic.twitter.com/WFXeCiHb1h — #WOKEN, yet #BROKEN, Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 8, 2019

Just had a dip in the lake.. pic.twitter.com/DZeuiFtDIa — #WOKEN, yet #BROKEN, Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 8, 2019

This was CONCEIVED & will always DWELL within my mind, IT IS MINE.



It shall be with me FOREVAH. pic.twitter.com/c2QPT9shX9 — #WOKEN, yet #BROKEN, Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 9, 2019