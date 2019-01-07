Becky Lynch Says SD Women's Title Has Gone Downhill, The Rock Responds To NBA Player, Rhea Ripley

- The above video is the entrance theme to NXT UK's first Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. The entrance theme song features Ash Costello.

- WWE has posted a video on their Twitter about Becky Lynch preparing for her SmackDown match this week on SmackDown. Lynch will be battling against Charlotte Flair and Carmello to see which one of them will be going against Asuka at the Royal Rumble. Here's what Lynch had to say:

"So I see all the paths that lead to WrestleMania, but I see that the title I made the hottest thing in all of WWE has gone downhill since Asuka has it. Well, people might say, 'Oh, Asuka only had it a month give her a chance.' I had it for a day and it was the hottest thing in all of the WWE. So come Tuesday I will beat those two dopes. I'm going to become the number one contender and then I'm going to steal the show at WrestleMania because that's what I do. Unlike the chosen ones, I have to stay on top because anything less than that I get pushed down where they think I belong. It happened the last time I lost my title. Well, I'm going to fight the entire world and everyone in it to make sure that doesn't happen."

Below is the official tweet:

See Also The Rock And Mick Foley Reflect On Foley's WWE Title Win In 1998

- Milwaukee Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo joked that he could "smell what The Rock was cooking." He also joked that he could beat him. The Rock did end up responding to him saying that he doesn't want this smoke and that he would slap his lips off next week, which that met that they would just work out together and after that drink some tequila. You can read his whole tweet below:

"I'd kill him" ??????

Love this dude. It's why he's an @NBA beast & the Bucks are #1 in the E.

But you don't want this smoke, cuz I will slap your lips off into next week, son.

And by that I mean, let's just get a workout in and enjoy some tequila after ??????????. https://t.co/gZcElqPYLd — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 5, 2019

Damien Demento contributed to this article.