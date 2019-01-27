Becky Lynch Wins WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match, Order Of Eliminations & Entrants (Photos, Videos)

Becky Lynch is going to WrestleMania 35 after winning tonight's 30-Woman WWE Royal Rumble match. She last eliminated Charlotte Flair.

Lynch was not advertised for the match but she replaced Lana, who was injured during the WWE United States Title match on the Kickoff pre-show, which saw Shinsuke Nakamura take the title from Rusev. There's no word yet on who Lynch will face at WrestleMania but it's expected that she will challenge RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, who retained over Sasha Banks tonight.

Below are photos & videos from the women's Rumble along with entrants & eliminations:

ENTRANTS:

1. Lacey Evans

2. Natalya

3. Mandy Rose

4. Liv Morgan

5. Mickie James

6. Ember Moon

7. Billie Kay

8. Nikki Cross

9. Peyton Royce

10. Tamina Snuka

11. Xia Li

12. Sarah Logan

13. Charlotte Flair

14. Kairi Sane

15. Maria Kanellis

16. Naomi

17. Candice LeRae

18. Alicia Fox

19. Kacy Catanzaro

20. Zelina Vega

21. Ruby Riott

22. Dana Brooke

23. Io Shirai

24. Rhea Ripley

25. Sonya Deville

26. Alexa Bliss

27. Bayley

28. Lana (replaced by Becky Lynch, who entered last)

29. Nia Jax

30. Carmella

ELIMINATIONS:

1. Liv Morgan, by Natalya

2. Mickie James, by Tamina Snuka

3. Nikki Cross, by The IIconics

4. Billie Kay, by Lacey Evans

5. Peyton Royce, by Lacey Evans

6. Xia Li, by Charlotte Flair

7. Tamina Snuka, by Charlotte Flair

8. Sarah Logan, by Natalya and Kairi Sane

9. Mandy Rose, by Naomi

10. Naomi, by Mandy Rose

11. Lacey Evans, by Charlotte Flair

12. Maria Kanellis, by Alicia Fox

13. Alicia Fox, by Ruby Riott

14. Candice LeRae, by Ruby Riott

15. Kairi Sane, by Ruby Riott

16. Kacy Catanzaro, by Rhea Ripley

17. Dana Brooke, by Rhea Ripley

18. Zelina Vega, by Rhea Ripley

19. Sonya Deville, by Alexa Bliss

20. Ruby Riott, by Bayley

21. Rhea Ripley, by Bayley

22. Io Shirai, by Nia Jax

23. Natalya, by Nia Jax

24. Ember Moon, by Alexa Bliss

25. Alexa Bliss, by Carmella and Bayley

26. Carmella, by Charlotte Flair

27. Bayley, by Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax

28. Nia Jax, by Becky Lynch

29. Charlotte Flair, by Becky Lynch

Winner: Becky Lynch



