Becky Lynch Wins WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match, Order Of Eliminations & Entrants (Photos, Videos)

Becky Lynch is going to WrestleMania 35 after winning tonight's 30-Woman WWE Royal Rumble match. She last eliminated Charlotte Flair.
Lynch was not advertised for the match but she replaced Lana, who was injured during the WWE United States Title match on the Kickoff pre-show, which saw Shinsuke Nakamura take the title from Rusev. There's no word yet on who Lynch will face at WrestleMania but it's expected that she will challenge RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, who retained over Sasha Banks tonight.
Below are photos & videos from the women's Rumble along with entrants & eliminations:
ENTRANTS:
1. Lacey Evans
2. Natalya
3. Mandy Rose
4. Liv Morgan
5. Mickie James
6. Ember Moon
7. Billie Kay
8. Nikki Cross
9. Peyton Royce
10. Tamina Snuka
11. Xia Li
12. Sarah Logan
13. Charlotte Flair
14. Kairi Sane
15. Maria Kanellis
16. Naomi
17. Candice LeRae
18. Alicia Fox
19. Kacy Catanzaro
20. Zelina Vega
21. Ruby Riott
22. Dana Brooke
23. Io Shirai
24. Rhea Ripley
25. Sonya Deville
26. Alexa Bliss
27. Bayley
28. Lana (replaced by Becky Lynch, who entered last)
29. Nia Jax
30. Carmella
ELIMINATIONS:
1. Liv Morgan, by Natalya
2. Mickie James, by Tamina Snuka
3. Nikki Cross, by The IIconics
4. Billie Kay, by Lacey Evans
5. Peyton Royce, by Lacey Evans
6. Xia Li, by Charlotte Flair
7. Tamina Snuka, by Charlotte Flair
8. Sarah Logan, by Natalya and Kairi Sane
9. Mandy Rose, by Naomi
10. Naomi, by Mandy Rose
11. Lacey Evans, by Charlotte Flair
12. Maria Kanellis, by Alicia Fox
13. Alicia Fox, by Ruby Riott
14. Candice LeRae, by Ruby Riott
15. Kairi Sane, by Ruby Riott
16. Kacy Catanzaro, by Rhea Ripley
17. Dana Brooke, by Rhea Ripley
18. Zelina Vega, by Rhea Ripley
19. Sonya Deville, by Alexa Bliss
20. Ruby Riott, by Bayley
21. Rhea Ripley, by Bayley
22. Io Shirai, by Nia Jax
23. Natalya, by Nia Jax
24. Ember Moon, by Alexa Bliss
25. Alexa Bliss, by Carmella and Bayley
26. Carmella, by Charlotte Flair
27. Bayley, by Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax
28. Nia Jax, by Becky Lynch
29. Charlotte Flair, by Becky Lynch
Winner: Becky Lynch
Welcome to the announce table, @TheBethPhoenix! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/HGlV78Hgz0— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 28, 2019
WOMEN'S #RoyalRumble TIME.— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
Here are the rules... pic.twitter.com/EShmcgMIcU
??WOMEN'S ROYAL RUMBLE ENTRANTS THREAD ??— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
Looorrrrdddd...
Kicking things off at #1?? is none other than @LaceyEvansWWE! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/0TJc1l8bWb
#2?? is the #QueenOfHarts @NatbyNature! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/PzCrJxovh5— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
#3?? = #GodsGreatestCreation @WWE_MandyRose!!!— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
Keep calm, @WWEGraves... pic.twitter.com/GKocgqIcnF
Time for a little CHAOS...#4??is The #RiottSquad's @YaOnlyLivvOnce! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/1eOWoHbtHk— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
#5?? is the one and only @MickieJames! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/zUM5QyHfXk— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
The SHENOM @WWEEmberMoon is in at #6??! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/DS3TR15ELw— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
#7?? = #TheIIconics' @BillieKayWWE! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/r97wdgILVR— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
LET'S PLAY...@NikkiCrossWWE is #8?? in the Women's #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/c8Lvyt1fb7— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
BYE-BYE, @YaOnlyLivvOnce! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/HAg78ngaGM— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 28, 2019
She's not going in there yet. @BillieKayWWE is waiting for @PeytonRoyceWWE! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/70OdKOFCUz— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 28, 2019
HELP IS ON THE WAY for @BillieKayWWE, because #9?? is @PeytonRoyceWWE! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/PTob5G1P0B— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
It's about to get SAVAGE...— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
#?? = @TaminaSnuka! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/FFGK4enplc
It's starting to get CROWDED in there... #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/csRA0iclts— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 28, 2019
#1??1?? is @WWE @MaeYoungClassic competitor @XiaWWE! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/lLdFybvVSH— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
Another #RiottSquad member joins the battle at #1??2??...— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
It's @SarahLoganWWE! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/olcEkfpZu1
Is #1??3?? about to be lucky or unlucky for @MsCharlotteWWE? #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/wsHGxDUVHF— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
THEY DID IT. #TheIIconics just ELIMINATED @NikkiCrossWWE! #RoyalRumble @BillieKayWWE @PeytonRoyceWWE pic.twitter.com/qCJgszEwm3— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 28, 2019
#1??4?? = The #PiratePrincess and former @WWENXT #WomensChampion @KairiSaneWWE! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/gSqTUmAesY— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
The POWER of LOVE ?? ?? ?? is taking over the Women's #RoyalRumble Match, because #1??5?? is @MariaLKanellis! pic.twitter.com/eClRQDxuaJ— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
Simply INSANE, @KairiSaneWWE...— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 28, 2019
We're halfway through the Women's #RoyalRumble Match LIVE on @WWENetwork! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/W9PI5pPzbr
We're feelin' the GLOW at #1??6??!#RoyalRumble @NaomiWWE pic.twitter.com/5ggkYKpJEM— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
#1??7?? = @WWENXT Superstar @CandiceLeRae! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/dEUiwByVju— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
The CAPTAIN is in at #1??8??!#RoyalRumble @AliciaFoxy pic.twitter.com/7nLACsGf9x— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
#GodsGreatestCreation @WWE_MandyRose is going to PAY for taking out @NaomiWWE... #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/hmk5WwWmiZ— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 28, 2019
Another @WWE @MaeYoungClassic competitor...#1??9?? is @KacyCatanzaro! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/vVgyhSTjr4— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
Two-thirds of the way through the field...#2??0?? = @Zelina_VegaWWE! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/UXyZmvta98— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
THIS just happened between The #PiratePrincess @KairiSaneWWE & #TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE, and all we have to say is...— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
...BRING IT ON!!! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/x8QIO0kfQ1
The RIOTT is COMPLETE.@RubyRiottWWE is #2??1??! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/l71TWf7kwJ— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
#2??2?? = the POWERFUL @DanaBrookeWWE! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/QbRx0eEMl1— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
You can only hide under the ring for so long...#RoyalRumble @AliciaFoxy pic.twitter.com/guFNiPHxhl— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 28, 2019
#WWENXT's @KairiSaneWWE has some back-up, because here comes @shirai_io at #2??3??! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/f3CCIS6oe2— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
A NIGHTMARE has arrived in the Women's #RoyalRumble Match...#2??4?? is former @NXTUK #WomensChampion @RheaRipley_WWE! pic.twitter.com/6FqtY8vC2b— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
BEHOLD, @shirai_io! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/geN6MFY0NW— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 28, 2019
#2??5?? = @SonyaDevilleWWE! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/R0HiIghtII— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
Ummmmmm... you've been caught, @Zelina_VegaWWE!#RoyalRumble @wwehornswoggle pic.twitter.com/vDcM38iQbO— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 28, 2019
For the first time EVER, @AlexaBliss_WWE enters the #RoyalRumble Match at #2??6??! pic.twitter.com/8mTm0lQg80— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
She's @itsBayleyWWE, and she's not wasting ANY TIME at #2??7??! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/bwTO2kv7jt— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
Can @LanaWWE make it into the match at #2??8??? #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/9lnH1uCSE3— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
#2??9?? = The IRRESISTIBLE FORCE @NiaJaxWWE! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/s3yHT32Z43— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
No surprise here...#3??0?? is the FABULOUS @CarmellaWWE! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/kFrGyeJZJ0— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
Thanks to @LanaWWE's injury, the REAL final entrant in the Women's #RoyalRumble Match...is @BeckyLynchWWE! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/kJZWjtWiQ2— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
It's time for the #Facebreaker to meet her MAKER.#RoyalRumble @BeckyLynchWWE @NiaJaxWWE pic.twitter.com/PYbYsNcenh— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 28, 2019
After 53 MINUTES, @WWEEmberMoon just got eliminated courtesy of @AlexaBliss_WWE... #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/tYgSr5aiUH— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
Slight change of plans...@LanaWWE is out.— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
THE MAN @BeckyLynchWWE is IN!!! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/gwqppQ9bdu
WE. ARE. DOWN. TO. THREE.#RoyalRumble @BeckyLynchWWE @MsCharlotteWWE @NiaJaxWWE pic.twitter.com/N9vh2w5cAF— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
YOU GOTTA WATCH OUT for @itsBayleyWWE! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/FWzfgPzVXG— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 28, 2019
THE MAN says she can GO.#RoyalRumble @BeckyLynchWWE @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/EhzQ5nuytR— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 28, 2019
MAN, OH MAN, BECKY DID IT!@BeckyLynchWWE is GOING to @WrestleMania! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/I6S5Mh0ydX— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
AND THERE'S THE POINT.#TheMan @BeckyLynchWWE is the winner of the 2019 Women's #RoyalRumble Match, and she'll see YOU at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/9rgm6faip0— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019