Jack Swagger Makes His MMA Debut At Bellator 214 (Updated With Videos)

The moment was not too big for former WWE superstar Jake "Jack Swagger" Hager, as he scored a first round submission at Bellator 214 Saturday night in his MMA debut. Hager locked up an head-and-arm choke vs. J.W. Kiser in a heavyweight contest that aired live on Paramount Network.
Kiser did as he wanted, striking with a right and connecting in the early moments vs. Hager. However, that allowed the wrestler to secure a takedown and gain control immediately. After landing a few big elbows, Hager moved into the submission, securing the finish at 2:09.
"I feel like hard work pays off," Hager said. "I was trying to slow everything down in my mind, lay on him and keep my posture. I like it a lot here at Bellator and I plan on this being my life for the next decade."
The 36-year-old Hager, who trains at Dave Bautista's MMA gym, was an All-American at the University of Oklahoma. He also played football for the Sooners before focusing on just wrestling as a sophomore.
Prior to entering into MMA, Hager was a two-time world champion for the WWE, winning both the World Heavyweight title and ECW belt. He also was a one-time U.S. champion and winner of the Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania XXVI.
R-Truth accompanied Hager to the cage, being announced as a WWE/Smackdown star. The event featured Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader for the vacant heavyweight title.
Below are some videos from the fight:
