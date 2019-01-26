Bellator 214 Results: Did Fedor Become A World Champion?, Jack Swagger's MMA Debut

Ryan Bader made history Saturday night, becoming the first-ever fighter to hold two titles at the same time in Bellator. The reigning light heavyweight champion knocked out Fedor Emelianenko, winning the vacant heavyweight title from inside The Forum on Paramount Network.

Bader connected with a lead-left hook, flooring "The Last Emperor" and finishing the bout in the opening moments. Bader and Emelianenko were the final two fighters standing in the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix, which also featured Chael Sonnen, Frank Mir, Roy Nelson and Matt Mitrione.

Aaron Pico's run to the top hit a road block in the form of Henry Corrales. The top prospect was knocked out for a second time in his career, catching a right-left combo by Corrales that ended the co-main event in the first round.

Jake Hager, who won three titles while competing in the WWE as Jack Swagger, earned a first round submission in his MMA debut. Hager locked up an arm-triangle choke on J.W. Kiser.

Juan Archuleta and Adel Altamimi were also main card winners.

Complete results are below:

Ryan Bader def. Fedor Emelianenko via KO (strike) at :35 of Round 1 to become the Bellator heavyweight champion

Henry Corrales def. Aaron Pico via KO (strike) at 1:07 of Round 1

Jake Hager def. J.W. Kiser via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 2:09 of Round 1

Juan Archuleta def. Ricky Bandejas via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Adel Altamimi def. Brandon McMahan via submission (armbar) at 1:16 of Round 1

Thor Skancke def. Jesse Merritt via submission (north-south choke) at 4:26 of Round 1

Jesse Roberts def. AJ Agazarm via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Weber Almeida def. Odan Chinchilla via TKO (strike) at 3:04 of Round 1

Art Rivas def. Sean Johnson via TKO (strikes) at 4:30 of Round 1

Jay Jay Wilson def. Tyler Beneke via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:31 of Round 1

Ryan Lilley def. James Barnes via KO (head-kick) at 1:03 of Round 1

Craig Plaskett def. Ian Butler via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Desmond Torres def. Steve Ramirez via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 4:21 of Round 1