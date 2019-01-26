Big Brawl After WWE NXT Takeover, HHH Congratulates Johnny Gargano (Photo), The War Raiders Entrance

- One of the hot topics coming out of WWE NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" was the special Vikings army entrance that new NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders had before their win over Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong. Above is video from the entrance.

- For those who missed it, "Takeover: Phoenix" went off the air with NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa standing on the stage with new NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, following Ciampa's main event win over Aleister Black. The post-show segment saw The Velveteen Dream come out to confront the former DIY partners. Adam Cole then came out to step up to Dream and Gargano. Ricochet and Aleister Black came out next, leading to a big brawl on the stage. They brawled back into the Gorilla Position until Triple H got in between them and broke it up. Black, Dream and Ricochet then came to the ring to pose for fans to end the show.

- Speaking of Gargano, Triple H took to Twitter during Takeover and praised the new NXT North American Champion after his win over Ricochet.

Triple H wrote, "Incredible athleticism and unwavering intensity...after an unbelievable match with @KingRicochet, @JohnnyGargano is the NEW @WWENXT #NorthAmerican Champion. #WeAreNXT"

You can see the full tweet with photo below: