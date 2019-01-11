Big Premiere Announced For The Rock's Movie On Paige, WWE NXT UK TV Tapings News, More Wedding Video

- As seen above, the WWE Performance Center has posted an extended look at the recent Viking wedding ceremony with Sarah Logan of The Riott Squad and Raymond Rowe of The War Raiders.

- For those who missed it in the WWE Worlds Collide tournament announcement for Royal Rumble Axxess later this month, the first-ever WWE NXT UK TV tapings outside of England will take place at the Phoenix Convention Center during Rumble weekend. These tapings will feature the fallout from Saturday's NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event. There's no word yet on the exact times for the tapings but they will take place on Friday and Sunday. The Friday Axxess session runs from 6pm until 10pm and the Sunday session runs from 8am until 12 noon. Tickets for Axxess are still available at this link.

- The "Fighting With My Family" movie based on Paige's family of wrestlers will make its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Monday, January 28 in Salt Lake City, Utah. This will be the surprise screening for the festival, according to Deadline.

The Rock will be presenting the movie at Sundance, along with Seven Bucks Productions partners Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Sundance premieres are a big deal for movies and this will be the first time a Seven Bucks film was chosen to screen at the festival. Director/writer Stephen Merchant will also be there, along with some of the cast. Deadline noted that they are all "extremely proud" of this movie.

The movie based on Paige and her family is inspired by a British documentary that was released a few years back. Seven Bucks and WWE Studios are producing the movie along with The Ink Factory and Misher Films Productions. Rock makes a cameo while Zelina Vega stars as AJ Lee. Paige is played by actress Florence Pugh with Tessa Blanchard serving as her stunt double. Paige's parents are played by Nick Frost and Lena Headey. It was recently reported that the movie wouldn't hit theaters in North America until Thursday, February 21, but Deadline reports that it's coming out on Valentine's Day - Thursday, February 14. It will then release in the UK on Friday, March 1.

Below is a tweet from The Rock from on-set in Hawaii, who called it their "little independent movie", along with comments from Paige and a new clip from the Seven Bucks Twitter account: