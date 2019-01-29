Big Title Match And More Set For WWE Elimination Chamber

Triple H announced on tonight's WWE SmackDown that WWE Champion Daniel Bryan will defend his title inside the Elimination Chamber against Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy and Mustafa Ali.

The Usos won an Elimination Match over The Bar, The New Day and Heavy Machinery on tonight's SmackDown to become the #1 contenders to new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz and Shane McMahon. They will get their title shot at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

In other Chamber news from SmackDown, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose have declared their spots for the Chamber match to crown the first WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view takes place on February 17 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Below is the current card:

Elimination Chamber for the WWE Title

Randy Orton vs. Mustafa Ali vs. AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

Elimination Chamber for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

Sarah Logan & Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax & Tamina Snuka vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley or Alicia Fox & Nikki Cross vs. Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose vs. two more SmackDown teams TBA

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Usos vs. Shane McMahon and The Miz (c)